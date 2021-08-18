Video footage has emerged of a Chelsea fan insulting Timo Werner during an open training session.

The Champions League winners held an open session at Stamford Bridge today for fans to come and see their stars in action.

That includes new signing Romelu Lukaku, who was back in a Chelsea training kit following his £97.5million transfer from Inter Milan.

But the news from the open session was a loss let cheerful than the Blues’ newest signing impressing.

While Chelsea media members were canvasing the crowd, one supporter said on the microphone: “Get Werner out of the club,” and that was while Werner was sat on the other side of the pitch, grabbing a drink.

As you can see above, many of the Chelsea fans in the stand reacted to the incident with fury, and one lady in particular was left incensed by the so-called fan's comments towards a Chelsea player, and one that finished joint top scorer last season, no less.

Whether Werner heard the comment remains to be seen, but it did sound pretty clear on the stadium’s PA system.

The microphone was quickly taken away from the individual after his comment.