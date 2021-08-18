Patrick Vieira and Crystal Palace set to make move for in-demand Celtic striker

Crystal Palace are said to be eyeing a late summer move for Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard.

Edouard has been regularly linked with a move to the Premier League in the past, with Arsenal often sharing headlines with the Celtic frontman.

But according to The Telegraph, it is Palace who could make a move for him this season as Patrick Vieira looks to strengthen his ranks.

Edouard has reportedly attracted interest from the likes of Leicester, West Ham, Brighton and Wolves this summer, but none of those clubs have made formal enquiries.

According to the report, Vieira wants a new striker at Selhurst Park before the end of the transfer window and Edouard has emerged as a likely candidate.

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira wants a striker
The 23-year-old has been with Celtic since his 2018 move from PSG, scoring 56 times in 92 league games.

Jean-Philippe Mateta, who was signed on loan from Metz this summer, and Wilfried Zaha started in the striker roles in Palace’s opening day defeat to Chelsea.

