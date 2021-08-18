Patrick Vieira is continuing to work hard to find a formula for success at Crystal Palace.

An opening day loss against Chelsea might’ve been expected, but the Frenchman will be keen to ensure such a meek surrender doesn’t become a regular occurrence for the south London outfit.

To that end, the Evening Standard are reporting that the club are looking to give a debut to new signing, Micheal Olise, soon.

The former Reading star has been bought to bolster Vieira’s midfield options, and after a back injury sidelined him for a short spell, he’s back in training with a view to make debut after the international break.

It seems clear that the Eagles don’t want to rush the 19-year-old, with reports that another midfielder could also be targeted before the end of the window.

However, Olise generates excitement when on the ball and will almost certainly give the team an edge they’re lacking currently.

In another positive for Vieira, Eberechi Eze’s recovery from injury has brilliantly and he should also be back in contention shortly.