Video: Darren Bent makes wild claim about who should replace Mikel Arteta at Arsenal

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta, can’t catch a break at the moment, with criticism coming from all sides, particularly after the Gunners lost to Brentford in the first match of the 2021/22 Premier League season.

The Spaniard has been hamstrung to a certain degree by the amount of money he has had to spend, because although the likes of Ben White and others have been signed, sales have balanced the books somewhat.

MORE: Liverpool loanee’s obscene own goal

Bizarrely, talkSPORT pundit, Darren Bent has suggested sacking Arteta and replacing him with Antonio Conte – a man who will only manage at a club that matches his ambitions, meaning he’ll want a decent sized transfer kitty.