Former Juventus boss wants to manage outside of Italy; MLS is a possibility

In his time as a footballer, Andrea Pirlo ended his career with a stint in MLS, suiting up for New York City FC, and it seems as though he could be returning to North America.

Pirlo crashed out in his first job as a manager, sacked after one season at Juventus FC. Now the Italian tactician looks to his next venture as a manager. In an interview with The Athletic (via AS), Pirlo left open the possibility of directing within the MLS.

The former Juventus boss wants his next venture in coaching to be outside of Italy, with the United States being an option. When asked about directing in the MLS, Pirlo did not rule out any probability.

“I would like to go abroad. I spent three years in the United States, so I have no problem with English, and I also speak French. I feel like I can go anywhere. I’m ready for the next adventure,” Pirlo said.

He spoke about the growth of soccer in the United States, both at the club and national level, as he even spoke about the USMNT title in the Gold Cup and the recent arrival of Americans to the European elite.

“I do not rule out anything. It’s a great league. I see a lot of coaches coming to MLS from other countries. I was lucky to play there. I saw what the USMNT did in the Gold Cup, so I’d say the American game is taking off. Many Americans now play in the best clubs in the world: Juve, Barcelona, Chelsea. If they are playing at that level, talk about their potential.”