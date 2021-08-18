Blow for Chelsea, Man United and Man City: Erling Haaland might STAY at Borussia Dortmund beyond next summer

Borussia Dortmund manager Marco Rose has claimed that Erling Haaland could stay at the club beyond next summer.

Haaland has been continually linked with a move away from Dortmund over the past year, with the Norwegian goal-machine being one of the hottest properties in the game at current.

The 21-year-old is thought to have a release clause in his Dortmund contract that’ll allow him to leave the club next summer for considerably less than his actual market value.

As reported by Goal, Real Madrid, Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City have all been linked with making a move for him, which has left people assuming his exit is a foregone conclusion.

Dortmund boss Marco Rose doesn’t agree. He’s quoted by German publication SportBILD reminding people that Haaland has a long-term contract and it’s wrong to assume he will leave the club next summer.

“He still has a long-term contract with us. Just because the public is constantly talking about him leaving BVB next summer, that doesn’t necessarily have to be the case.”

“In the end, Erling has to decide for himself where he sees his future. In any case, we are happy that he is currently playing for us – and, who knows, possibly it’ll be even more than just one season if we write an extraordinary story here.”

Unfortunately for Rose, when clubs of the aforementioned calibre come knocking, Haaland will find it difficult to say no. Considering Dortmund’s history of selling their best players, too, this is only ending one way.