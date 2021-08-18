Barcelona’s hope of offloading Miralem Pjanic to Juventus may have taken a hit after the Old Lady announced on Wednesday that they had signed Manuel Locatelli on loan, with a unilateral option of making the deal permanent at a later stage.

After an excellent Euro 2020 with Italy, there were always going to be offers for the talented 23-year-old, with Juve moving quickly to ensure they were first in line for his services.

MORE: Liverpool loanee’s obscene own goal

He joins Max Allegri’s new project, and will hope to help deliver another Scudetto after a disappointing season under Andrea Pirlo.