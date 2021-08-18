Harry Kane frustrated by Daniel Levy’s broken promises as Tottenham block Manchester City transfer

Harry Kane believes he’s been lied to by Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy over false promises to allow him to leave the club this summer.

There has been much talk in recent weeks and months about the possibility of Kane leaving Tottenham, with Premier League champions Manchester City being considered his most likely destination.

Kane evidently has ambitions to win major trophies, something he has expressed publicly, but it’s looking unlikely he’ll be given the chance to do so as a Man City player, at least not this summer.

According to the Daily Mail, Kane believes promises were made to allow him to leave if Tottenham finished outside the top four and didn’t win a trophy last season.

MORE: Harry Kane to Man City: Tottenham striker hoping for development this week as champions prepare £120M bid

Spurs finished seventh and lost in the Carabao Cup final, which from Kane’s standpoint, ought to have given him the chance to leave North London this summer.

That promise has not been kept by Levy, though, with Kane thought to be frustrated. The 28-year-old is still expected to conduct himself professionally at Spurs.

There is still time left in the transfer window, but at this point it’s probably insufficient for Kane to be successful in manoeuvring an exit from Tottenham.