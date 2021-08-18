Harry Kane to Man City: Tottenham striker hoping for development this week as champions prepare £120M bid

Tottenham striker Harry Kane is reportedly hoping for a development on the transfer front before the weekend.

Kane to Man City is a rumour which has been doing the rounds for several weeks now, with the England captain never having won a major trophy and City specialising in winning domestic silverware.

Unfortunately for Kane, he still has several years left on his Tottenham contract and Daniel Levy appears intent on holding him to them, which threatens to derail any potential switch to the Etihad.

Still, according to The Sun, Kane is remaining optimistic that there will be some sort of development over the next few days which will edge him closer to joining the Premier League champions.

The report notes that Man City are preparing a mammoth £120M bid for the 28-year-old, with Tottenham resigned to losing him but also willing to hold out for as much as £160M.

Something’s got to give soon, else Kane will be playing his football at Tottenham, rather than Man City, this coming campaign, which could end any hopes he has of ever moving to Manchester.