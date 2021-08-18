Liverpool transfer news: Reds ready to launch £40M bid for Premier League winger, player keen on move

Liverpool are reportedly edging closer to signing Ismaila Sarr from Watford after the player asked to leave.

Liverpool fans will harbour bad memories of Sarr, with the winger having scored twice in the Reds’ 3-0 defeat to Watford in February 2020, which ended their hopes of going the whole Premier League season unbeaten.

After a season in the Championship with the Hornets, Sarr is now back in England’s top tier and netted in his side’s Premier League opener against Aston Villa.

According to TMW, Sarr’s good performances at Vicarage Road have earned him admirers on Merseyside, with Liverpool keen to strike a deal to sign him this summer.

MORE: Liverpool star plotting shock exit amid interest from Juventus, Bayern Munich and PSG

The report claims that Liverpool are prepared to put £40M on the table in their efforts to sign the Senegalese frontman, with Sarr himself ready to push for a move to Anfield.

It would be a major surprise for Liverpool, who have been lying dormant for months, to explode into life in the transfer market with a deal as impressive as this one.

Under pressure from Jurgen Klopp and the fans, though, perhaps FSG’s stance over transfers has changed, with funds being made available to get Sarr through the door.

We shall see…