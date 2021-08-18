If Jurgen Klopp decides to plunder the transfer market before the end of the summer window in a fortnight’s time, he’ll likely be in for a shock.

To this point, Ibrahima Konate has been signed, and the German manager has gone on record to say he’s largely happy with his squad.

However, the Reds have had a long-standing interest in Watford’s Ismaila Sarr.

If Xherdan Shaqiri and Divock Origi were allowed to leave in this window, there’d be an opportunity for Sarr to be acquired, but the price quoted for his services could preclude Liverpool from following up on his availability.

According to Dharmesh Sheth on Sky Sports, it would take ‘silly money’ to prise Sarr from the Hornets.

Given that, he might still have to play second fiddle to Liverpool’s brilliant front three, an £80m outlay wouldn’t make any sense whatsoever.

“There have been reports that Liverpool are interested in Watford winger Ismaila Sarr. It’s been claimed that Sarr has asked to leave Watford but, having made a few calls today, I’m told Sarr has not asked to leave and wouldn’t ask to leave because he is happy,” Sheth was quoted as saying.

“Furthermore, I’ve been told Watford are simply not looking to sell Sarr, who is under contract until 2024, and it would take ‘silly’ money (I was given a figure of £80m) for them to even consider coming to the table.”

In football, you can never say never of course, but it would come as a huge shock that a club so well run in terms of transfers would be held over a barrel.