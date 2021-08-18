Good news for Liverpool with further £500K cash influx negotiated into fringe player’s exit deal

Liverpool could be set to bank an extra £500K from Ben Davies’ loan move to Sheffield United.

Davies was signed by the Reds in the January transfer window, with Jurgen Klopp’s men in dire need of defensive reinforcements.

Jurgen Klopp himself conceded that Liverpool wouldn’t ordinarily go shopping in Preston, but the situation was grave and the club became desperate.

Davies was never going to be a considerable part of the Liverpool squad going forward, which was proven by his loan to Championship side Sheffield United ahead of the new season.

The Mirror have shed more light on financial intricacies of the deal that took him there, with it looking like shrewd negotiating from Liverpool’s perspective.

Not only have Liverpool been given £500K upfront for the temporary exchange of Davies’ services, but they’ll double that figure if Sheffield United are able to gain promotion back to the Premier League.

Sheffield United do currently sit 20th in the Championship after a draw and a loss, but you’d expect them to recover and mount a challenge for promotion. Liverpool will be hoping that they do, anyway…