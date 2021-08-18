Like them or loathe them, you can’t ignore Man City, and the club are making a name for themselves off of the pitch as well as on it.

Whether or not they sign Harry Kane in this window, Pep Guardiola’s side will be a force to be reckoned with this season.

The likelihood is that if any team manages to finish above them, they’ll become the new champions, because most football watchers and pundits have City at odds on to win yet another top-flight title.

Off the pitch too, the club are trying to do what they can for the planet.

According to the Daily Star, during the course of the 2021/22 Premier League season and as part of a commitment to be more sustainable, City will be trialling edible coffee cups and paper beer mugs at their stadium outlets.

Though it may on first glance to be a novel concept, there’s a serious message behind it.