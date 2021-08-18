Man United’s transfer business still not done as highly-rated Ligue Un midfielder in talks

After a stunning start to their 2021/22 Premier League campaign, you could forgive Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for resting on his laurels and being happy with his lot.

However, it appears as though the Norwegian still hasn’t finished his transfer business for this summer.

A tweet from a United fan account was liked by Belgian footballing expert Sacha Tabolieri, subsequently cited by Stretty News, and relating to AS Monaco’s highly-rated defensive midfielder, Aurelien Tchouameni, being in talks with the club.

At just 21 years of age, Tchouameni has got the bulk of his career ahead of him, and would arguably provide decent cover in front of United’s back four.

It’s suggested that a formal offer from the Red Devils might not be too far away from being made, though no figures have been mentioned at this stage.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could still make another signing before the transfer window closes

Stretty News advise that the player cost AS Monaco £16.2m some 18 months ago from rivals, Bordeaux.

With less than two weeks left until the closure of the window, time is of the essence if Solskjaer wants to see the deal completed.

