It really is too little, too late from the Glazer family, however, they are determined to begin to put things right at Old Trafford.

With supporters sick and tired of seeing a lack of suitable investment from the club’s owners, news that one or two upgrades are being undertaken at the Theatre of Dreams, will almost certainly stop them in their tracks.

All is not as it seems, however.

According to the Daily Star, the away dressing room is going to have the biggest upgrade of all of the facilities, whilst the home dressing room and media area will also be tarted up.

What that means of course, is that supporters of the club still won’t be able to reap the benefits.

At a time when being on point with your PR exposure is critical, the Red Devils could well have missed the boat. Again.

Clearly an upgrade has long been needed at the stadium, but the Glazers really should’ve taken advantage of the opportunity that had presented itself.