There isn’t long left in the current transfer window, with Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, starting to dot the i’s and cross the t’s so to speak.

In order to balance out his squad one or two players will still need to be shipped out, and it’s possible that one of those could be moving on loan as soon as this coming weekend.

Brandon Williams is too good to be playing for the U23 side, but the Red Devils just don’t have the space in their senior squad at present to accommodate him.

To that end, a move to Norwich is on the cards.

Stretty News have exclusively revealed that, whilst pen hasn’t yet been put to paper, club sources have indicated Williams is hopeful the deal will be signed once United have played Southampton at the weekend.

Such a move benefits all parties, given that the minutes on the pitch is what will build Williams’ confidence as he looks to break into the United first-team in the future.

Norwich manager, Daniel Farke, likes to play an open and expansive game, and that will suit the youngster down to the ground.