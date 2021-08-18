Martin Odegaard’s sale to Arsenal could have huge implications for Erling Haaland’s next destination

Arsenal FC
Posted by

This time next year, it’s expected that the auction for Erling Haaland’s signature will be nothing like anything that has gone before.

The Borussia Dortmund front man has excelled throughout his career, racking up some incredible scoring numbers in all competitions.

It’s his prowess in front of goal that will likely see all of European football’s best clubs set their stall out, with Real Madrid arguably being at the front of the queue for his services.

However, though the player hasn’t ruled out a move to the La Liga giants at this point, Don Balon hint that he may now discount them.

MORE: Liverpool loanee’s obscene own goal

That’s because the outlet suggest that he is none too happy with the club’s treatment of his friend, Martin Odegaard.

Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard

The attacking midfielder went back to Los Blancos after a successful loan spell at Arsenal, but has been bombed out by new manager, Carlo Ancelotti.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Sergio Aguero refuses to take Lionel Messi’s No.10 as his Barcelona shirt number is finally revealed
New Crystal Palace signing Michael Olise on course to make quick debut for the Eagles
Nuno Espirito Santo putting a marker down at Tottenham with player marginalised for ‘several weeks’

Odegaard hasn’t really been given the chance to impress and a permanent switch to the Gunners is now on the cards.

Just how much that scenario has bothered Haaland will be known next summer.

More Stories Erling Haaland Martin Odegaard

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.