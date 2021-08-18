This time next year, it’s expected that the auction for Erling Haaland’s signature will be nothing like anything that has gone before.

The Borussia Dortmund front man has excelled throughout his career, racking up some incredible scoring numbers in all competitions.

It’s his prowess in front of goal that will likely see all of European football’s best clubs set their stall out, with Real Madrid arguably being at the front of the queue for his services.

However, though the player hasn’t ruled out a move to the La Liga giants at this point, Don Balon hint that he may now discount them.

That’s because the outlet suggest that he is none too happy with the club’s treatment of his friend, Martin Odegaard.

The attacking midfielder went back to Los Blancos after a successful loan spell at Arsenal, but has been bombed out by new manager, Carlo Ancelotti.

Odegaard hasn’t really been given the chance to impress and a permanent switch to the Gunners is now on the cards.

Just how much that scenario has bothered Haaland will be known next summer.