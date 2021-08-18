Clearly, the defeat at Brentford last Friday night has stung Arsenal into action in the transfer market.

Mikel Arteta is already under fire despite the 2021/22 Premier League season being only one game old.

To that end, the Spaniard seems ready to splash the cash on Sheffield United goalkeeper, Aaron Ramsdale.

According to The Sun, the custodian was left out of the Blades’ Wednesday night Championship fixture against West Bromwich Albion, with The Athletic noting that after his club reduced their demands, the Gunners were ready to talk business again.

A swift Premier League return for Ramsdale is therefore in the offing.

It’s thought that United wanted £40m for the keeper at one stage of the window, but with Arsenal walking away from that deal, they’ve had to considerably drop their asking price.

Current Gunners stopper, Bernd Leno, will have to be on his toes if and when Ramsdale is confirmed as he will provide instant competition for places.

Any deal could be just a matter of hours away.