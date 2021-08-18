Manchester United consider Barcelona starlet ideal long-term replacement for Paul Pogba

Manchester United have reportedly identified Barcelona midfielder Ilaix Moriba as a potential replacement for Paul Pogba.

Pogba is still a key player for Man United under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but his precarious contract situation threatens to complicate matters at Old Trafford.

The Frenchman has less than a year left to run on his deal, with interest from French giants Paris Saint-Germain potentially turning his head.

Man United would be wise to line up potential replacements just in case, and as per Don Balon, they’ve done exactly that.

Ilaix Moriba, Barcelona, is also in the final year of his contract, which makes him realistically obtainable for Man United, despite the fact he’s one of Barca’s most promising young talents.

If the teenager was intending to sign an extension he likely would have done so already, with Barca unlikely to be capable of offering him the cash that he desires.

He’d be a bit of a wildcard Pogba replacement, considering his first-team experience is limited, but he has the potential to be every bit as good in the future.