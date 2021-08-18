Newcastle United make approach for out of favour Chelsea star

Newcastle United are said to have made an approach for versatile Chelsea defender Ethan Ampadu.

The Magpies are looking to continue strengthening following the £25million signing of Joe Willock, but they are now on a tight budget.

It’s thought it will take departures to raise money for any further incomings, but Steve Bruce is getting creative.

According to the Northern Echo via The Mag, the Magpies have made an enquiry for Wales international Ampadu, who looks set to be made available on loan again this season.

The centre-back, who also plays as a holding midfielder, spent last season on loan with Sheffield United as the Blades suffered relegation from the Premier League.

Following his return to Stamford Bridge, the 20-year-old has not been registered as part of Chelsea’s Premier League squad – or at least not yet.

And with the youngster not part of Thomas Tuchel’s plans, Newcastle appear to be interested in snapping him up on loan this summer as Bruce looks to further strengthen his ranks.

