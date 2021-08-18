With a surprising opening day win in their clash against Manchester City, Nuno Espirito Santo has started off his era at Tottenham Hotspur in the best possible way.

The way in which the north Londoners denied City’s most dangerous players any space was a masterclass in tactical nous against one of the very best in the business in Pep Guardiola.

To that end, the Portuguese is showing the way as far as Spurs are concerned. His team selection proved to be absolutely correct, with Moussa Sissoko one of those missing.

In fact, the Frenchman should be considering his options with two weeks left of the transfer window.

That’s because, according to L’Equipe cited by Sport Witness, the player has had an understanding for several weeks now that he won’t be an important player for the club.

Though it’s believed offers have come in for his services, they haven’t been of interest to the player.

With no real chance of making a dent in the first-team picture at White Hart Lane, Sissoko at least has enough time to move onto pastures new if the right deal comes along.