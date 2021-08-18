Advanced talks: Arsenal closing in on signing Real Madrid midfielder in €35M deal

David Ornstein has provided an update on Arsenal’s attempts to sign Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid on a permanent transfer.

Odegaard spent the 2019/20 campaign on loan with Real Sociedad, where he impressed. As a result, the Norway international was a part of Zinedine Zidane’s squad for last term, at least for the opening months of the season.

After it became clear that he wasn’t going to be given the necessary minutes under Zidane, Odegaard pushed for a loan move away from the Santiago Bernabeu, signing for Arsenal in the January transfer window.

MORE: Arsenal star wanted by Juventus, AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund with Gunners open to selling

Odegaard has since returned to Real Madrid, but with there being such a huge amount of competition for places in attacking midfield, his prospects under Carlo Ancelotti look as bleak as they were under his predecessor.

If David Ornstein, The Athletic, is to be believed – and he usually is – Odegaard is now edging closer to signing for Arsenal once again, but this time on a permanent transfer from Real Madrid.

If all goes to plan Martin Odegaard’s proposed transfer from Real Madrid to Arsenal will be for around €35m & he may be in contention to feature vs Chelsea on Sun – but still a fair amount of work to be done before completed @TheAthleticUK #RMFC #AFC #CFC https://t.co/eoSXmLY5ts — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) August 17, 2021

Odegaard hardly set the world alight after joining Arsenal, but clearly showed Mikel Arteta enough for him to green-light a move to re-sign the 22-year-old from Los Blancos permanently.

Arsenal will be keen to get the deal over the line as soon as possible, especially in wake of their Premier League opening fixture defeat to newly-promoted Brentford. They’re going to need him…