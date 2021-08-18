Ever since Lionel Messi completed his transfer to Paris Saint-Germain, the noises coming out of the Ligue Un giants have been nothing but positive.

That’s perhaps understandable given the transfers they’ve managed to conclude in the summer window.

Mauricio Pochettino now has a squad that’s the envy of European football, and arguably one that will have the best chance of winning the Champions League that the club have ever had.

It has, however, come at a price.

Kylian Mbappe is believed to not be too enamoured at having to be in the shadow of the Argentinian, allegedly the reason Neymar moved to PSG in the first place.

Furthermore, Pochettino has had to oversee a reshuffle of the first-team squad as a result of the new arrivals.

To that end, Xavi Simons, who was sensational at Barcelona before moving to Paris where he’s ascended to the first team, has been demoted back to the U19s according to Le Parisien and cited by Get French Football News.

It’s difficult to see how he gets back near the seniors any time soon, so perhaps a move elsewhere could be on the cards.