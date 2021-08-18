Arsenal back in negotiations to sign England international after club lower £35M+ demands

Aaron Ramsdale to Arsenal appears to be back on with the Gunners reportedly in talks with Sheffield United.

Ramsdale has seemingly been identified as a suitable long-term replacement for Bernd Leno, who has struggled to convince in goal for Mikel Arteta’s men.

As reported by The Athletic, there were previously suggestions that talks between Arsenal and Sheffield United had broken down, but the deal appears to be alive and kicking.

The report claims that Arsenal are back in negotiations with the Championship side over negotiating Ramsdale’s exit, with there being optimism an agreement can be reached.

MORE: James Maddison to Arsenal update provided by David Ornstein amid Martin Odegaard talks

The Athletic report that Sheffield United were previously demanding a fee of £35M plus add-ons in order to agree to Ramsdale’s exit, but have now lowered the asking price.

As a result, Arsenal have returned to the negotiating table and the most likely outcome of the talks appears to be Ramsdale moving to the Emirates in due course.

Arsenal look set to find their long-term solution between the sticks, which will be considered good news by the fanbase, with Petr Cech and Leno only proving to be stop-gaps.

The goalkeeper position is one in particular where clubs benefit from stability, rather than chopping and changing year-on-year as Arsenal have since Jens Lehmann’s departure.

Ramsdale is only 23-years-old, which makes him an absolute baby considering he’s a keeper. If he proves to be a success, Arsenal will not have to address this position for another decade.

The Stoke-born stopper has proven his worth with relegation battlers Bournemouth and Sheffield United, now’s the time for him to reach the next level by excelling with one of the big boys.