Manager confirms Arsenal transfer target wants to seal £35M+ move to the Emirates

Sheffield United manager Slavisa Jokanovic has conceded that Aaron Ramsdale wants to sign for Arsenal.

Ramsdale has been linked with Arsenal for several weeks, but a move to the Emirates hasn’t materialised.

News broke last week that talks between Arsenal and Sheffield United over a transfer fee had collapsed, with the Championship side’s demands too hefty.

The latest update is that negotiations are back underway with there being optimism that the two parties will find an agreement.

The Athletic are the outlet who reported the news, with Sheffield United showing willingness to reduce their initial asking price of £35M plus add-ons.

MORE: Arsenal back in negotiations to sign England international after club lower £35M+ demands

Ramsdale’s willingness to make the move to the Emirates was never thought to be in question, but it has now been confirmed publicly by his own manager.

Sheffield United manager Slavisa Jokanovic is quoted by the Mirror saying the following:

“(It’s) natural he wants to be a Premier League player. I am talking with him, he believes it can be a good move for himself but it is not a bad thing for him if he stays with us.”

“In the end it is the decision of Arsenal. If they want him, they need to spend a lot of money. It can happen, but it is something I don’t want. If you ask me if I want to sell him for £100m, I say no.”

Of course, anything can happen in the transfer market, but this one looks as though it’s now just a matter of time.