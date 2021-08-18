Video: Sergio Aguero refuses to take Lionel Messi’s No.10 as his Barcelona shirt number is finally revealed

Still yet to be officially registered as a Barcelona player, Sergio Aguero will, nonetheless, be raring to go once he’s overcome his injury, and the Argentinian has finally decided upon his shirt number.

Despite compatriot, Lionel Messi’s iconic No.10 shirt becoming unexpectedly available, Aguero has decided against being the next to wear it. Whomever does so, it will surely weigh heavily upon their shoulders.

In any event, Aguero unveiled his new No.19 shirt – another Messi number in the past – via his social media channels.

 

