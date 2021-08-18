Steve Bruce transfer lists four Newcastle United players after Joe Willock transfer

Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Newcastle United have reportedly transfer listed up to four players after the signing of Joe Willock.

Magpies fans were left delighted earlier this week when Willock’s permanent return was confirmed following a £25million agreement with Arsenal.

Willock was excellent during his loan spell with Newcastle in the back-end of last season and he instantly became a priority target for this summer.

But now that he has been signed, if Steve Bruce wants any hope of adding more signings before the August 31 deadline, he will have to raise funds with outgoings.

According to the Daily Mail via NUFC Blog, Newcastle have transfer listed Sean Longstaff, Fabian Schar, Ciaran Clark and Jeff Hendricks as a result.

Sean Longstaff
More Stories / Latest News
Leeds United closing in on £7m deal for summer transfer target
Patrick Vieira and Crystal Palace set to make move for in-demand Celtic striker
Liverpool transfer news: Reds ready to launch £40M bid for Premier League winger, player keen on move

Bruce will be hoping to receive fees for all four players as he looks to polish off his squad heading further into the season.

As things stand, Longstaff has less than a year remaining on his deal, meaning he can leave for free next summer or agree a pre-contract agreement with a club outside England from January.

The same applies to Schar, while Clark is out of contract in two years and Hendricks is tied down until 2024.

More Stories Ciaran Clark fabian schar Jeff Hendricks Sean Longstaff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.