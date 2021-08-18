Newcastle United have reportedly transfer listed up to four players after the signing of Joe Willock.

Magpies fans were left delighted earlier this week when Willock’s permanent return was confirmed following a £25million agreement with Arsenal.

Willock was excellent during his loan spell with Newcastle in the back-end of last season and he instantly became a priority target for this summer.

But now that he has been signed, if Steve Bruce wants any hope of adding more signings before the August 31 deadline, he will have to raise funds with outgoings.

According to the Daily Mail via NUFC Blog, Newcastle have transfer listed Sean Longstaff, Fabian Schar, Ciaran Clark and Jeff Hendricks as a result.

Bruce will be hoping to receive fees for all four players as he looks to polish off his squad heading further into the season.

As things stand, Longstaff has less than a year remaining on his deal, meaning he can leave for free next summer or agree a pre-contract agreement with a club outside England from January.

The same applies to Schar, while Clark is out of contract in two years and Hendricks is tied down until 2024.