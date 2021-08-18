Chelsea star warned against signing for Tottenham by club legend John Terry on Instagram

Chelsea captain John Terry has taken to Instagram to warn Kurt Zouma against joining Tottenham.

Sky Sports ran a story on Tuesday that claimed Chelsea defender Zouma had landed himself on the transfer radar of Tottenham, who are looking to bring in another centre-back before the end of the month.

Chelsea and Tottenham are arch-rivals, with any suggestion of Zouma making the move to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium unlikely to go down well among the fanbase, one which includes former skipper John Terry.

After reading the news on Sky Sports’ Instagram account, Terry tagged Zouma in a comment warning the Frenchman NOT to sign for Tottenham. What a legend!

Sky Sports‘ report did note that Zouma was merely one of several options for Tottenham in their efforts to strengthen at the back, so their pursuit of the 26-year-old may well go no further.

If they do want to sign him in the next fortnight, though, they’re going to have to better Terry’s efforts to convince Zouma that Tottenham is not where he wants to be playing his football.