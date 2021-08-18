Timo Werner shuts down Stamford Bridge heckler as Chelsea star takes moral high ground on social media

The best way to answer your critics is by not giving them the satisfaction of knowing that they’ve got one over on you.

That’s exactly what Chelsea striker, Timo Werner, appeared to do after he was the victim of one idiot’s idea of fun at the Blues open training session at Stamford Bridge.

As presenters of the club’s media channel wandered in amongst the crowd asking for comments, one supporter thought it would be amusing to suggest that Werner get out of the club.

Given that it was said over the PA system, it’s a fair bet that the player will have picked up on it.

Rather than make a song and dance about it and give it more oxygen than was necessary, Werner chose to ignore it.

On Twitter later in the day, he simply responded to the thousands of other good natured fans that had taken the trouble to come out.

A very classy gesture, unlike the one from a so-called fan.

