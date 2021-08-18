It’s the gift that keeps on giving, but no one really wants to accept it anymore.

Everyone is sick to the back teeth of the Harry Kane soap opera, and Tottenham chairman, Daniel Levy, really needs to take a long, hard look at himself if he’s still going to play hard ball with a Manchester City side that are prepared to obliterate the British transfer record that they themselves only recently set.

It appears to be Levy’s stock in trade. The not for sale signs go up almost immediately, then there’s the toing and froing, saying all of the right things to get supporters onside, before the inevitable.

Only this time, he’s not giving Nuno Espirito Santo or himself hardly any time within which to find suitable replacements and pad out the squad thanks to a hefty influx of cash.

Levy has allowed his ego to get the better of him and that’s not to the betterment of Tottenham Hotspur.

He’s made his point. About time he brought these shenanigans to a close.