In another sure sign that Harry Kane’s mind isn’t on the job in hand at Tottenham Hotspur, the striker has been left out of the squad to face Pacos de Ferreira in the Europa Conference League.

With two weeks left of the transfer window, Manchester City are believed to be pushing hard to bring Kane on board, and in so doing, they’ll have to break the British transfer record again, having already done so once in this window after prising Jack Grealish from Aston Villa.

At present, Spurs are holding firm, but how much longer they can do so is anyone’s guess.

With Kane himself having tweeted a picture of him working hard on the training pitch, it’s hoped he will be available for Tottenham’s next Premier League fixture.

Another session in the bank ???? pic.twitter.com/X0UYWqE6k8 — Harry Kane (@HKane) August 18, 2021

Indeed, there may be legitimate fitness reasons why he didn’t fly to Portugal with his team-mates on Wednesday, given that he hasn’t played since the Euro 2020 final loss.

If that was the case, however, it would be far better for all concerned if it was announced as such, rather than leaving things be and driving the speculation.