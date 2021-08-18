The transfer saga of the summer could soon be coming to an end after reports that a deal was ‘imminent’ for Tottenham Hotspur talisman, Harry Kane.

It’s long been known that the front man wants to move to Manchester City and team up with a number of England colleagues, in the hope of winning trophies.

Something that the north Londoners appear to be unable to offer him.

Ever since news broke that Pep Guardiola’s side were interested in Kane’s services, a game of brinksmanship has developed, with Spurs holding firm to this point.

However, that could be about to change.

MORE: Liverpool loanee’s obscene own goal

Sky Sports reporter, Kaveh Solhekol, cited by the Daily Express, has suggested that City have decided to raise their bid and meet Daniel Levy’s asking price of £150m for the player, a full £50m more than any other transfer in British football history,.

There’s bound to be work still to do to get the deal over the line, but things appear to finally be moving forward now.

More Stories / Latest News Wolves striker Raul Jimenez appreciates Leicester players gesture in the heat of Premier League battle Video: Chelsea’s new No.9 Romelu Lukaku on taking the shirt from off of Tammy Abraham’s back (Video) Chelsea supporters left furious as one fan sends message to Timo Werner during training session

Kane may yet get his wish.