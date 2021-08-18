Manchester United still hopeful of striking deal for England star before the transfer deadline

Manchester United are reportedly still holding onto hope that they can sign Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid before the end of the transfer window.

Trippier was first linked with a move to Old Trafford several months ago, with the move making perfect sense on paper.

Man United would be recruiting an experienced full-back, who is still very much in his prime years, and has the ability to play at either right-back or left-back, as he proved at Euro 2020.

Trippier is at an age where his arrival wouldn’t complicate Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s route into the starting XI long-term, as well of having the added bonus of being a set-piece specialist.

While there doesn’t appear to have been any significant progress in Man United’s efforts to sign him, Todo Fichajes report that the Red Devils are still hopeful of getting a deal done.

The report notes that Man United have been given enough encouragement from the player to continue in their attempts to free him from Atletico Madrid before the deadline.

The main detail in the report which ought to be taken with a pinch of salt is the suggestion that Man United could fork out up to €45M [£38M] to get a deal done – that seems highly unlikely.