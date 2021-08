Diego Costa is heading to Brazil. Despite getting his youth career off the ground in the South American country, it will be the first time he plays in the Brasileirão following his move to Clube Atlético Mineiro.

The Brazilian club’s YouTube channel TV Galo documented the travel and arrival of the former Chelsea FC and Atlético Madrid striker. The 32-year-old signed a one-and-a-half-year contract after offers from European clubs were not willing to meet his wage demands.