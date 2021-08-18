The Harry Kane circus drags on at Tottenham Hotspur, with the England international not having flown with his team-mates to play their Europa Conference League opening match on Thursday.

For everyone’s benefit, it would be better that Kane move on to Manchester City now, putting to bed one of the longest transfer soap operas of recent years.

MORE: Liverpool loanee’s obscene own goal

With it initially thought that Kane had also gone on strike, it’s no wonder that Gabby Agbonlahor really let rip at the player on talkSPORT.