West Ham may lose out on key target as he’s set to sign a new contract

It’s clear that West Ham are looking to add one big-name defensive addition to take into the new season. but they may be having some trouble getting anything over the line.

Fiorentina star Nikola Milenkovic has been spoken about as one of their main targets this summer, and it did look like signing him would’ve been an excellent piece of business.

He’s still only 23 but he’s a standout in Serie A and his defensive and physical ability would’ve been perfect for English football, while his contract was set to turn out next summer so it could’ve been a cheap operation too.

Unfortunately, a report from Goal has now indicated that the move to West Ham isn’t likely to happen, while there was also interest from Spurs and Wolves.

Confirmed. Nikola Milenkovic won’t sign for West Ham or Tottenham this summer – he’s expected to accept new contract proposal until June 2024 from Fiorentina. ??? #THFC #WHUFC Fiorentina president Commisso has not decided yet about Dusan Vlahovic future. https://t.co/GeofRM66BG — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 18, 2021

His contract running out next summer would’ve still left the door open for a move, but it now sounds like he could sign a new deal and that will drive up the price if there is further interest next year.

The Hammers still have other targets, but this should rule out a move this summer for the Serbian star.