West Ham United fans have been sent an encouraging update over the future of defender Vladimir Coufal.

Coufal was excellent at right-back for West Ham last season, playing a key role as the Hammers secured European football with a top six finish.

But after the season, it emerged that Coufal was unhappy over the new contract West Ham offered him, as reported by Sky Sports.

The 28-year-old still has two years remaining on his deal with the club having the option to extend by a further term.

But the Hammers were keen to reward their star right-back with improved terms, and the report claimed the player was disappointed with the offer.

According to ExWHUemployee however, that is not the case and West Ham have indeed offered improved terms that could go some way in a new contract being agreed.

MORE: West Ham sent exciting Lingard update

“He has been offered a new contract, obviously he’s only been at the club about eight or nine months, something like that,” ExWHUemployee said on The West Ham Way podcast, as reported by Hammers News.

“It is more money than he is on now – not a huge amount more because his pay increase from when he left Slavia Prague to join West Ham was a significant increase.

“He’s got four years left on his contract so really West Ham don’t have to offer him a new contract as such. But they want to sort of show their gratitude for his performances and show that they see him as a big part of the long-term plans that they have actually offered him a new deal.

“But it’s been going in the papers and everything about how Coufal’s rejected it and he was offered the same money he was on before and it’s not true. He has been offered more money… there’s no rush to get it done because obviously he’s got four years left.

“But I don’t think there are any concerns the fact he hasn’t signed it yet. If I was Coufal personally I would wait three or four months, continue the high level of performance he is putting in and maybe talk about it then but it’s nothing to panic about at the moment.”