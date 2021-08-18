West Ham United are said to be interested in a move for a Paris Saint-Germain player this summer.

David Moyes is still searching for ways to improve his squad as we head towards the summer transfer window as West Ham prepare for a European campaign.

And attention has now turned to Layvin Kurzawa, according to RMC Sport, who claim the PSG star is of interest to the Hammers.

The report claims Lyon are interested in a move this summer, but it’s also claimed that West Ham have shown interest.

Kurzawa is a left-back, which fits what West Ham are looking for, with Moyes hoping to add depth to that area.

The 28-year-old made 19 Ligue 1 appearances for PSG last season, starting 15 times, and he also made five appearances in the Champions League.

That European experience could be useful for West Ham heading into this season.

He is valued at €12m by Transfermarkt with a contract at Parc des Princes until 2024 having penned a new deal last year.