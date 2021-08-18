West Ham United have received a boost in their bid to land Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard on a permanent deal.

The Hammers have been chasing a deal for Lingard following his impressive loan spell in the second half of last season.

The midfielder netted nine goals and assisted five, sending a clear message to Manchester United that he is still a valuable asset.

But it’s still unclear what role he is set for at Old Trafford heading into this season having returned to United, and that might give West Ham the opportunity they have been waiting for.

David Moyes and his staff had reportedly given up hope on landing Lingard this summer, but according to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth.

He reported on Sky Sports, as cited by West Ham Zone: “All options are on the table for Jesse Lingard.

“He’s out of isolation now. He was in quarantine for the last week and a bit. He actually came back and scored for Manchester United today in a behind closed doors friendly against Burnley – a 3-1 victory at Old Trafford.

“Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been quoted as saying that Lingard is in his plans for this season. However, West Ham do remain interested in re-signing Lingard.

“Remember what he did at the back end of last season. He joined on loan for the second half of last season and broke into the England squad before the end of the season. He almost got into the final Euro 2020 squad as well.

“I just think there’s every chance West Ham will go back in for him before the window is out and then there will be a decision to make, not only for Man Utd but for Jesse Lingard as well.”