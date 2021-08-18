Tottenham plotting ambitious move for Chelsea star with Blues looking to raise cash for Jules Kounde

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma before the transfer window closes in just under two weeks.

Spurs have already signed Cristian Romero from Atalanta on an initial loan with an option to buy, but that clearly isn’t sufficient defensive reinforcement from Nuno Espirito Santo’s perspective.

The suggestion is that Spurs will look to bring in another centre-back before the transfer window shuts, with Chelsea centre-back Kurt Zouma being mentioned as a potential target.

Sky Sports report that Zouma is one of several defenders being considered by Tottenham as they plot their late-window transfer business.

Zouma is thought to be on the market, with Chelsea looking to strike a deal for Sevilla defender Jules Kounde. That’s not to say they’d be willing to negotiate with their rivals, though.

Chelsea have shown willingness to part with high-profile players to other big six clubs – Nemanja Matic, Petr Cech and David Luiz to name a few – but only when they feel they have had their best years.

That’s not the case for Zouma, who is only 26-years-old and will be looking for a move where he can finally establish himself a a top-class defender. Surely Chelsea wouldn’t let this transfer happen?