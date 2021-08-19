Chelsea forgotten man could be set for shock role in Thomas Tuchel’s squad this campaign

Chelsea forgotten man Ethan Ampadu could be handed a lifeline at Stamford Bridge by manager Thomas Tuchel.

Ampadu, who spent last season on loan at Sheffield United, did not have as successful a campaign as would usually be required to see you earn a first-team spot at a club like Chelsea.

However, with the Blues being in need of cover both defensively and in midfield, Ampadu may well have been gifted a spot in the Chelsea first-team, against all odds.

Goal report that Ampadu is not currently being allowed to negotiate a loan away from Chelsea, with manager Thomas Tuchel potentially relying on him for the upcoming campaign.

Ethan Ampadu could be set to spend the 2021/22 campaign with Chelsea

Ampadu showed great promise at Chelsea as a teenager, but an unsuccessful stint with RB Leipzig and a so-so spell in Sheffield have complicated matters slightly.

Still, he’s only 20-years-old and Tuchel clearly thinks highly of him if he’s willing to forego further transfers and trust Ampadu to do a job this coming campaign.

Nobody is expecting him to force his way into the starting XI and make an impact, but we could see Ampadu get in on the action during cup games throughout the season.

