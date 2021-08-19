Chelsea forgotten man could be set for shock role in Thomas Tuchel’s squad this campaign

Chelsea forgotten man Ethan Ampadu could be handed a lifeline at Stamford Bridge by manager Thomas Tuchel.

Ampadu, who spent last season on loan at Sheffield United, did not have as successful a campaign as would usually be required to see you earn a first-team spot at a club like Chelsea.

However, with the Blues being in need of cover both defensively and in midfield, Ampadu may well have been gifted a spot in the Chelsea first-team, against all odds.

Goal report that Ampadu is not currently being allowed to negotiate a loan away from Chelsea, with manager Thomas Tuchel potentially relying on him for the upcoming campaign.