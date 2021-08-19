Argentina could lose key players to suspension ahead of CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers

Argentina national team manager Lionel Scaloni will deal with some complications for their 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifying fixtures in a couple of weeks since they could be missing key players.

Diario AS reports that Scaloni will be without Tottenham Hotspur’s Cristian Romero or Paris Saint-Germain’s Leandro Paredes for the first qualifying fixture against Venezuela. Both players will miss the matchup due to suspension, but the issues could grow.

There are quite a few players who could face suspension due to yellow card accumulation. Gonzalo Montiel, Nico Tagliafico, Lucas Martínez Quarta, Giovanni Lo Celso, Rodrigo de Paul, Exequiel Palacios and Lautaro Martínez are players that will face suspension if they pick up a yellow card.

Scaloni’s Argentina squad is in second place, but the cushion isn’t as safe considering they are four points from seventh place. As a result, they’ll need to pad their lead with their upcoming fixtures against Venezuela (Sep. 2nd), Brazil (Sep. 5th), and Bolivia (Sep. 9th).

Two of these three fixtures will be on the road, so they’ll have their work cut out to distance themselves and secure a spot for Qatar.