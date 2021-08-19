Arsenal ace being forced out as he’s too be sold despite expressing wish to stay

It’s always a good thing if a player actively wants to play for your club and is willing to work hard to make that happen, but it looks like Lucas Torreira won’t be getting another chance to impress at Arsenal.

On paper, his loan move to Atletico Madrid last season should’ve been perfect for him, but he struggled to establish himself in the side and he eventually returned without his option being picked up.

There had been plenty of talk about other moves or potentially returning to Serie A, but he’s still an Arsenal player for now so many would’ve wondered if he might stick around for another year.

Ultimately it looks like he does want to stay, but Arsenal don’t have any use for him and he will be sold:

His best form came in Italy and playing for Roma or Lazio would be a good move considering he’s struggled for playing time lately, while it could also give Arsenal a chance to cash in and get a reasonable fee back for him.

