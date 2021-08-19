Arsenal are all-but ready to announce two new signings amid medicals.

The Gunners have all-but wrapped up the signing of Real Madrid star Martin Odegaard having agreed a £30million fee plus add-ons.

According to football.london, Odegaard has now passed his medical ahead of completing his move and that he is currently waiting on a UK visa.

It’s stated that he is unlikely to play against Chelsea this weekend due to that visa process, but that is not the same for Aaron Ramsdale.

The report claims Ramsdale underwent his medical this afternoon and he is expected to be in the squad for the London derby on Sunday.

Martin Ødegaard has passed his Arsenal medical but is unlikely to play against Chelsea – he’s currently waiting for a visa to be granted. Ramsdale undergoing his medical now and expected to be in the squad for Sunday’s game. #AFC — Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) August 19, 2021

Ramsdale has been a target of the Gunners’ for some time after it was decided they would pursue homegrown goalkeepers.

The English stopped is set to join Arsenal on a deal worth around £24million from Sheffield United.

Odegaard, meanwhile, rejoins after an impressive loan spell from Real Madrid in the second half of last season.