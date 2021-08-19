AC Milan ‘getting closer’ to signing Chelsea midfielder with meeting being held today

AC Milan are reportedly holding a meeting with Chelsea today in their attempts to re-sign midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko.

Bakayoko, who has been a major disappointment since signing for Chelsea from AS Monaco in 2017, has spent a number of seasons away from the club on loan, with one of those being with the Rossoneri.

The Frenchman’s best campaign since leaving Ligue 1 came at the San Siro, but still, Chelsea were unsuccessful in their attempts to find a buyer for the now 27-year-old.

Marina Granovskaia is forced to be continually reminded of what was a gross transfer misjudgement, with Bakayoko seemingly condemned to a lifetime on Chelsea’s books.

He could, at least, be heading back to Italy to forget about life at Chelsea for another 12 months or so. Here’s Fabrizio Romano’s latest update on the situation.

AC Milan are getting closer to Tiemoué Bakayoko. New meeting today to reach an agreement with Chelsea after contract extended until June 2023 in order to complete potential loan move. ? #CFC #ACMilan Chelsea will soon sign paperworks for Emerson Palmieri to OL. Done deal. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 19, 2021

It may seem nonsensical for Chelsea to extend the contracts of players such as Bakayoko and Michy Batshuayi, who have no chance of ever getting back into the first-team squad.

However, the club must ensure they protect the value of all their assets, with it being a disaster to lose a player like Bakayoko, who they made a considerable investment in, on a free.