Barcelona striker turns down West Ham in favour of remaining in Spain

According to recent reports, Barcelona striker Martin Braithwaite has turned down the chance to join David Moyes’ West Ham United.

That’s according to Sport, who claims the Danish striker is reluctant to leave the Nou Camp, especially for a club he considers a ‘backwards step’ in his career.

Braithwaite, 30, is one of the players understood to have been made available by the Barcelona hierarchy.

With Sergio Aguero and Memphis Depay both ahead of him in Ronald Koeman’s pecking order, added to the fact the club must reduce their hefty wage bill, this summer could very well see Braithwaite move on.

However, despite being wanted by both West Ham United and Brighton and Hove Albion, the 30-year-old has reportedly turned down the chance to play in the Premier League – despite an offer being financially lucrative to him.