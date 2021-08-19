Leicester City interested in signing Euro 2020 winner with €40M asking price

Leicester City are reportedly plotting a move for Sassuolo attacker Domenico Berardi.

Berardi netted 17 goals in 30 Serie A appearances last term, earning him a call-up to Roberto Mancini’s squad for the Euro 2020 tournament, which he won with Italy.

All due respect to Sassuolo, Berardi, now 27-years-old, could be playing for a more esteemed club and competing for major honours, were he to wish to do so.

Reports in Italy, notably from CdS (via Sport Witness), suggest that Leicester City, holders of the FA Cup and FA Community Shield, could give him that chance.

The report notes that Berardi is open to the idea of leaving Sassuolo, with the club themselves prepared to cash-in if they receive an offer in the region of €40M.

There’s a lot of ‘ifs’ attached to this particular rumour, but Leicester fans will be encouraged seeing themselves linked to a player so well-regarded across the continent.