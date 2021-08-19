Chelsea made key decision over youngster’s future as Thomas Tuchel making contract demand

Thomas Tuchel has reportedly decided to keep Trevoh Chalobah as part of the Chelsea squad for the coming season.

Chalobah, brother of former Chelsea midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah, was the surprise package of the Blues’ pre-season campaign.

The youngster starred in the UEFA Super Cup against Villarreal after earning his stripes during Chelsea’s season preparations, with Tuchel sticking with him for their Premier League opener against Crystal Palace.

It certainly seems as though the initial plan was to ship Chalobah off on loan once again, but the situation appears to have changed, or so claims a report published by Goal.

The report claims that Tuchel has spoken with Chalobah and informed him that he is no longer available for loan and will be staying with the squad this campaign.

Goal report that Tuchel has made it clear to both Chelsea and Chalobah that he wants his future resolved as soon as possible with contract talks set to go underway.

It’s hugely encouraging from Chelsea’s perspective that they not only have a world-class manager in charge, but one that’s willing to give the youngsters a chance.