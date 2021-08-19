Crystal Palace might just have the opportunity they need to land transfer target Will Hughes this summer.

Hughes has been linked with a move to Selhurst Park with Patrick Vieira reportedly keen to land the creative midfielder as he looks to strengthen his ranks.

So far, however, the Eagles have struggled to convince Watford to sell Hughes, but a key development might have changed that.

The Hornets completed the signing of versatile Fenerbahce midfielder Ozan Tufan earlier today on a season-long loan with the option to buy next summer.

And that could be enough for Watford to allow Hughes to leave this summer.

According to The Athletic, Hughes has fallen out with the Hornets and if the relationship can’t be fixed, he will be sold if a good offer comes in.

It’s reported Palace offered £5million to get Hughes out of the situation, while Watford want closer to £12million this summer.