Manchester United starlet in ‘advanced’ talks over exit with move away ‘strong possibility’

Manchester United starlet Amad Diallo appears to be edging closer to Sheffield United.

Diallo was recruited from Atalanta in a big-money deal with the intent of making him the future of the Red Devil’s attack.

While Diallo may well succeed in achieving all he sets out to do in his career, he’s not going to do so without getting minutes on the pitch and developing.

It’s for that reason that Man United appear set to send the Ivorian on loan to Championship side Sheffield United.

Hi. Yes was told on Monday it was a strong possibility. Believe talks are quite advanced. He’s been on their radar since January. — Alex Crook ??? (@alex_crook) August 19, 2021

Man United fans may be underwhelmed by the idea of sending one of their biggest talents down a tier, but it’ll teach him plenty about the physical and combative nature of English football.

Diallo should also not be made to run before he can walk. He is only 19-years-old and ought to be treated as such, rather than throwing him in at the deep-end and hoping he swims.